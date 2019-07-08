Woman Arrested for Neglect of Minors After Three Children Found in “Drug House”

On June 28, 2019, Dep. Wynnyk of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Second Street in Tall Timbers, for the report of two overdoses.

Contact was made with Katie Lynn Biscoe, 27 of Tall Timbers. Biscoe was unable to advise on anyone inside the residence and was stumbling and slurring her words. Antron Delvon Somerville, 35, was located inside the residence covered in vomit and required medical attention.

Scattered around the inside the residence were used hypodermic needles and capsules containing suspected Oxycodone.

Three minor children were inside the residence during the incident.

Biscoe was ultimately placed under arrest and charged with three counts of child neglect.

Biscoe was found to have two additional capsules of suspected Oxycodone hidden in her bra at the time of her arrest.

Biscoe was also charged with CDS: possession- not marijuana.

