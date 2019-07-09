$800,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Calvert County

We’ve got a winner! The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the $800,000 jackpot for the Monday, July 8 drawing.

The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2019, can choose between the annuity and an estimated $475,000 cash option (before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 11, 12, 13, 23, 29 and 39 came from Fastop #59 located at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location. The player has 182 days to claim the prize in person at Lottery headquarters located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore. The lucky Calvert County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

For each $2 Multi-Match ticket, players receive three lines of six numbers from a range of 1 to 43. The Lottery draws six numbers from that range every Monday and Thursday night. Players match between three and five numbers on any one line to win up to $1,000. Match between five and 18 numbers total on all three lines combined to win up to $2,000 more. To win the jackpot, players match all six numbers on any one line. The overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 8.5.

