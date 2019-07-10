UPDATE: Spare Change Turns into a Multi-Match Fortune for Calvert County Woman

UPDATE 7/10/2019: The emotions a Calvert County woman experienced on Tuesday, July 9, ran the gamut from excited to nervous to calm and around again to excited. Being surprised at work with news that you won the $800,000 Multi-Match jackpot in the previous night’s drawing will do that to a person!

“I like Multi-Match a lot, but only end up buying a ticket once a week or so,” said the Chesapeake Beach area resident. Her ticket purchases depend on how much change comes back to her when she makes a purchase at a store that sells Lottery products.

“I went to the Fastop on Sunday to get some cream for our morning coffee and the change was a little more than $2,” said the 50-something winner. “So, I asked for a Multi-Match ticket.”

On Tuesday morning at the office, her boss mentioned that a Multi-Match jackpot-winning ticket was sold in their town. “She began reading off the winning numbers as I got the ticket out of my purse. My numbers matched the ones she had read, and I guess she could tell by my expression.” The excited supervisor stopped before finishing the winning combination and challenged our winner to list the last two numbers, reading from her quick-pick ticket.

“I did it and they were the right ones. I could not believe it,” she said. “My boss got concerned because I lost all color in my face. I just went pale.”

The grateful winner will spend some of her prize on home improvement projects. First, though, she plans to deposit cash in the collection plates of a few area churches. “I lost someone a few years ago and these churches helped me through some tough times. Sitting there in the office this morning, when I realized that I’d won the $800,000, that help they gave me was the first thing I thought of.”

The Fastop gas station and convenience store at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket. This is the fourth Multi-Match jackpot won in 2019.

7/9/2019: We’ve got a winner! The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the $800,000 jackpot for the Monday, July 8 drawing.

The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2019, can choose between the annuity and an estimated $475,000 cash option (before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 11, 12, 13, 23, 29 and 39 came from Fastop #59 located at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location. The player has 182 days to claim the prize in person at Lottery headquarters located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore. The lucky Calvert County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

For each $2 Multi-Match ticket, players receive three lines of six numbers from a range of 1 to 43. The Lottery draws six numbers from that range every Monday and Thursday night. Players match between three and five numbers on any one line to win up to $1,000. Match between five and 18 numbers total on all three lines combined to win up to $2,000 more. To win the jackpot, players match all six numbers on any one line. The overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 8.5.

