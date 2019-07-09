Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery of Charles County Liquor Store

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, July 8, 2019, Raymund Antoine Bradford, 42, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court, in front of the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier, to Armed Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

On March 21, 2018, officers responded to Drive In Liquors in Faulkner for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with store owner Pargat Mand, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Mand was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that during the afternoon hours of March 21st, Bradford entered Drive In Liquors with a bookbag and a gun pointed towards Mand. Both Mand and Bradford walked behind the sales counter, where Bradford began placing money and cigarettes into the bookbag. During this process, Bradford’s gun fired, and a bullet struck Mand in the arm. Bradford initially continued to put cigarettes in the bookbag, but then approached Mand and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray. Mand was then able to retreat to an office in the store and close the door. Bradford fled the scene soon afterward but dropped a knife in front of the store.

During the course of the investigation, the knife was submitted for DNA analysis, which identified Bradford as the suspect.

A sentencing date has been set for September 26, 2019.

Bradford faces 40 years in prison.

