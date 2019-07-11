Motor Vehicle Accident on Great Mills Road Sends Two to Hospital

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Susan Lane in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a T-bone style collision with the driver of the blue SUV trapped.

Firefighters extricated one patient in approximately 10 minutes.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

