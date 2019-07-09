St. Mary’s County Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Fentanyl Resulting in Victim’s Death

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Matthew Joseph Lusby, 46, of Mechanicsville, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl. As a result of Lusby’s drug distribution, a victim died.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jesse R. Fong of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Field Division; and St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron.

“Federal, state, and local law enforcement are working together to arrest and prosecute those who peddle deadly fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Fentanyl is killing thousands of people each year in Maryland. We must do everything we can to reduce overdose deaths from this drug and from all opioids.”

According to Lusby’s plea agreement, on May 18, 2018, Lusby distributed fentanyl to Victim 1. Victim 1 was found unresponsive in his home on May 19, 2018, next to hypodermic needles and a small bag of powder that tested positive for fentanyl. Shortly thereafter, Victim 1 was pronounced dead. The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was fentanyl and morphine intoxication. Phone records showed that Victim 1 had a 10-minute phone conversation with Lusby the day before he died. Law enforcement then began investigating Lusby for distributing heroin and fentanyl in Southern Maryland.

As detailed in his plea agreement, on August 16, 2018, a confidential informant working at the direction of law enforcement, purchased heroin from Lusby in Lusby’s home. On September 6, 2018, a search warrant was executed at Lusby’s residence and law enforcement recovered 14 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 30.9 grams of pure fentanyl, drug packaging materials, four digital scales, several needles, and a credit card in Lusby’s name with heroin and fentanyl residue.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur praised the DEA and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregory Bernstein and Jessica Collins, who prosecuted the case.

