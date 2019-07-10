Charges Filed Against Driver In Fatal Crash On Capital Beltway That Killed 22-Year-Old Woman

Maryland State Police have charged the driver involved in a fatal crash on the Capital Beltway that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Prince George’s County woman.

Miguel Angel Solis Gomez, 26, of Beltsville, was the driver and sole occupant of a 2007 Ford F150 involved in the crash on Sunday, July 7, 2019, on the Capital Beltway. Gomez is charged with manslaughter by vehicle and criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

Ronet Aching, 22, of Riverdale, was pronounced deceased by emergency medical service personnel at the scene. She was the driver and sole occupant of a 2008 Nissan Xterra traveling on the inner loop, north of Route 450 in Lanham when the crash occurred.

State police coordinated with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney and the court commissioner to hold the bond review at the hospital where Gomez is being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Gomez will be held without bond and transferred to prison once he is released from the hospital.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, north of Route 450 (Annapolis Road) in Lanham. Upon arrival, troopers found a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries. Maryland State Police CRASH team investigators believe Gomez was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-495 when he struck the Nissan Xterra head-on in lane three.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and have not ruled out alcohol as a factor. Anyone with information about the incident may contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

The investigation continues…