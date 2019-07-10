CCSO Project Lifesaver Program Receives Donation From La Plata Lions Club

“We Serve” is the motto of the La Plata Lions Club, which is a nonprofit organization located in Charles County, Maryland.

On Thursday, June 20, the La Plata Lions Club served their community by donating $2,000 to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver Program. Master Corporal Rhett Calloway and Lieutenant Bill Edge attended the event to celebrate and receive the donation.

Project Lifesaver is a program designed for the families of children and adults with autism, Dementia, Alzheimer’s or related conditions. Often, people with these conditions have a tendency to wander away or go missing. With the help of the Project Lifesaver tracking system, officers can often find missing people much faster. Project Lifesaver gives participants a wristband which has a tracking device installed. If a participant is reported missing, a team of specially trained officers will use the tracking device to search for the missing person. The tracking device picks up on signals and lets an officer know if they are close to the missing person.

Since being established in 1958, the La Plata Lions Club has continuously served the community’s needs. The Club has devoted the majority of their service efforts to three general areas of activities: youth, community service and health. They also provide a variety of services for the visually impaired, those who have diabetes and those who suffer from hearing loss.

“We are very grateful and pleased to receive this generous donation from the La Plata Lions Club. The work that the members do in the community does not go unnoticed,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “They’re constantly giving back and we appreciate having them as a partner to enhance the needs of our community members.”

The Greater Waldorf Jaycees funded the establishment of Project Lifesaver with a $12,000 donation that covered training, certification of officers, and equipment. Anyone with questions about this program may contact the Community Services Section at 301-932-3080

