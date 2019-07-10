EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 18-Year-Old-Male Flown to Trauma Center After Being Shot in St. Mary’s County

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the ChoiceOne Urgent Care at 14090 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on scene to find an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the patient’s injuries.

The patient was transported by the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mar’s County Sheriff Office recovered multiple shell casings and pieces of evidence in the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Lous Way.

The vehicle the victim was in was shot approximately 5 times.

