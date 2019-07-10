UPDATE: 18-Year-Old-Male in Stable Condition After Being Shot in St. Mary’s County

July 10, 2019

UPDATE 7/10/2019 @ 10:30 a.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office said the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the area of Route 4 and Lou’s Way in California, when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim and began shooting.

The Victim sustained life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

7-10-2019 @ 4:25 a.m.: On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the ChoiceOne Urgent Care at 14090 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on scene to find an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the patient’s injuries.

The patient was transported by the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office recovered multiple shell casings and pieces of evidence in the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Lou’s Way.

The vehicle the victim was in was shot approximately 5 times.



4 Responses to UPDATE: 18-Year-Old-Male in Stable Condition After Being Shot in St. Mary’s County

  3. Venus on July 10, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Please everyone pray for my nephew

    Reply
