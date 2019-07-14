UPDATE: 21-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Shooting of Teen in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 7/14/2019 @ 1:30 p.m.: On Friday, July 12, 2019, with the assistance of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Timmy Harrod Jr., 21 of Prince Frederick, was arrested in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old male in St. Mary’s County on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at approximately 2:20 a.m., on Route 4 in the area of Lou’s Way in California
Michael Timmy Harrod Jr. was charged with the following crimes:
- Attempted First Degree Murder
- Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime
- Loaded Handgun on Person
- Handgun on Person
- Handgun in Vehicle
- Assault First Degree
- Assault Second Degree
Harrod is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating and apprehending Harrod.
UPDATE 7/10/2019 @ 10:30 a.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office said the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the area of Route 4 and Lou’s Way in California, when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim and began shooting.
The Victim sustained life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.
7-10-2019 @ 4:25 a.m.: On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the ChoiceOne Urgent Care at 14090 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the reported gunshot victim.
Crews arrived on scene to find an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the patient’s injuries.
The patient was transported by the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.
Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office recovered multiple shell casings and pieces of evidence in the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Lou’s Way.
The vehicle the victim was in was shot approximately 5 times.
Welcome to the new SOUFEASE of Maryland St.marys is getting more ghetto and ghetto by the hour.
My friend you don’t know Ghetto, you might think you do but I got some news for you. You don’t.
Let’s all say they had no chance. Boo hoo hoo. They were given no car. Boo hoo hoo. They didn’t have a chance for an education. Boo hoo hoo. They never had any chance. Boo hoo hoo.
Oh yeah. They weren’t given a job. Boo hoo hoo. Forgot that one. Boo hoo hoo.
Just give them a lot of free stuff and they’ll miraculously act like decent human beings, right??
Y’all do just as much sheet crime stats reveal. So you may as will quit that crap…Buddy . . OLD CONSERVATIVE WHITEY WHO CLAIM TO SO PURE UNTIL YOU ARE CAUGHT IN THE KIDDY PORN SITES…..I KNOW THEY WONT PRINT BECAUSE THEY ONLY EXPOSE THE RACIST WHITE FACTOR
However, your racist mind is okay. Got ya, fool!!
Autogiants sells anybody a car yall hear the commercial..pretty sure this Hyundai will end up back on a autogiants lot very soon. just a little steam clean will do!
Please everyone pray for my nephew
Prayers for your Nephew and family
An honest and sincere request. Praying for your loved one… So sad.
Hmm what was ur nephew doing at 2am to get shot…naw sike yea of course we gonna pray for him. But naw fr what was he doing to get shot?
How long has he been involved in the drug trade?
what do you think happened ant? road rage one of the st mary’s redknecks?
Who was the victim?
Prayer already gone up
He is in my prayers… I also want to apologize for all the ignorant white people comments they have been making .. please dont focus or feed into them they are ignorant themselves
Hip Hop, Bib-itty Bop and a Yo-Yo Yo! Just like DC in the eighties.
I know that’s right!
I’m wondering what they look like.
Nothing good happens after midnight.
UNLESS YOU PEOPLE step up and protest these judges because they dont put criminals in jail then its ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE.
Maybe the community should protest criminals and their sadistic behavior. Nah, lets not cooperate with the police because the man is holding us down.
Praying he is ok! and had a speedy recovery. Was the shooting targeted or random?
Has*
Prayers for recovery
Yeah, yeah… We all the type that did this. Typical.
Speak for yourself. I am most certainly not the type that did this…
there are traffic cameras to review north and south of there
the “L” Park Lords are moving into Solomon’s territory now
You all have very ignorant comments
Y’all people are very ignorant up in here. A young man was shot and all you people do is pass on racist stereotypes. Pathetic people with too much time on your hands. Get a job
Says the guy taking the time to comment. Hypocrite much?
There’s nothing racist about stereotypes when we actually witness people living them. If they didn’t exist or if people (Blacks especially) cared about them Tyler Perry would have gone broke years ago.
As quoted from Madea’s Big Happy Family –
Cora: Who’s my daddy Madea?!
Madea: Well, Charlie Brown ain’t yo daddy.
Joe: Well yo daddy was..
Madea: Joe.. You ain’t in this, don’t say nothin.. You don’t know nothin’
Cora: No, Joe can tell me who my daddy is… Who’s my daddy, Uncle Joe??
Brown: Yeah, say somethin’ Uncle Joe.
Yeah nothing stereotypical to see here as written, acted, and directed by a Black Man. SMH.
That was my cousin, i swear my fam always getting into something #SMH
Hmmmmm. Maybe your family needs to find new extra curricular activities.
Let’s see a picture of these turds. I mean, we all know they are turds, right?
This website is getting just as bad as the crime…Leaving a victim’s license plate visible? SMH
So? Are you going to go to the DMV and find out who’s car it is for us?
Word! Triggered by a license plate! Weak azz researcher! Hahaha!
that is my doctors office building…people are so insane, seems like everywhere is dangerous
Are you ok? Will you be able to find it in you to go back to your Dr’s office? Thoughts and prayers for you Zig
Tj always been a low life your ass needs to go to hell
Please keep my godson in your prayers