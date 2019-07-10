On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Anthony L. Faison, departed this earthly life. Family and friends will unite for visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. On Tuesday, July 16, 2019 visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2500 Enterprise Rd .,Mitchellville, MD Interment Maryland Veteran Cheltenham Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

This entry was posted on July 10, 2019 at 4:08 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.