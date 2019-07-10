Reimund Franz Schuster, 82, of Prince Frederick passed away July 1, 2019. He was born July 8, 1936 in Berbisdorf, Germany to Franz Joseph and Helene (Tkotz) Schuster. Reimund was raised in Germany and moved to the United States in 1952, settling in Calvert County. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. He married Norma Jean Thompson on May 8, 1965 and they lived in Clinton before moving to Prince Frederick in 1973. Reimund was employed as an electrical foreman at The Pentagon for many years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan and was a season ticket holder for 40 years, purchasing his tickets in 1964. In his spare time Reimund enjoyed crabbing, spending time at the family beach cottage in Plum Point and taking care of his family.

Reimund was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Schuster on July 5, 2018, son John Schuster and siblings Klemens Schuster, Irene Foard and Siegfried Schuster. He is survived by his daughter Christina Eichenmuller and husband Karl of Edgewater, son Craig Schuster and wife Lisa of White Plains, grandchildren Alex Eichenmuller and Justin and Jessica Schuster and siblings Helga Franklin, Gerhard Schuster and Doris Marshall.