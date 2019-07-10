Rita Lilly Ladd, 80, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away in Callaway, MD on July 7, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1939 in Phoenix, AZ and was the daughter of the late Alice Solis Francisco and George Michael Francisco. Rita was the loving wife of Donald LeRoy Ladd, whom she married in 1958 in Elizabeth City, NC. Rita was a housewife. She is survived by her children Dwayne L. Ladd (Patty) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Donna Lynn Ladd (Laura) of Annapolis, MD, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her siblings; Mary Tippett, John Francisco (Mickey), and Rose Wilkinson, also survived by many nieces and 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her son Donald LeRoy Ladd, Jr, and her brother George Francisco.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Whetlor officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown,