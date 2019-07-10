Elizabeth Jane Downs, 90, of Abell, MD passed away on July 8, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on August 9, 1928 in Abell, MD and was the loving daughter of the late Mary Alice Beitzell and Charles William Huseman. Elizabeth is the loving wife of the late James M. Downs, Sr, “Buddy”, whom she married on September 6, 1947. They were blessed with 69 years of devoted marriage. Elizabeth is the loving mother of Jimmy and Cindy Downs, Sharon and Ron Barnes and Charles David (preceded in death) and Rosine Downs. Her pride and joy were her family, especially her grandchildren: Michelle Leitch, Lea Ann Dashiells, R.T. Johnston, Melinda Downs, (preceded in death), Carrie Downs Willmore, and J.S. Downs; Great Grandchildren: Kaylen, Lacie, Morgan, Emma, Johnny, Sierra, Cassidy and Isabella. She is the loving sister of three brothers, Billy Huseman, Ross Huseman (preceded in death) and Harry Huseman (preceded in death). She leaves many family members and friends who were so dear and will sadly miss her.

Elizabeth was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Angles Catholic Church, where she attended school and was a member of the Holy Angels Our Lady of Fatima Sodality. She was a teacher’s aide at Dynard School for many years, leaving to assist her husband running the family business, James M. Downs Plumbing & Heating. She volunteered at the St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for 25 years. Elizabeth enjoyed crafting ceramics, vegetable and flower gardening, and baking. She was famously known for the best yeast rolls, jello salad, fried oysters, crab imperial, fruit cake and tangle britches. She was a delightful hostess and took great pleasure in family gatherings. Her faith, family and friends were her greatest joy.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Father James Myers officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Serving as Pallbearers will be J.S. Downs, R.T. Johnston, Todd Leitch, Dash Dashiells, Joey Huseman, and Don Owens.

Donations can be made to: Holy Angels Our Lady of Fatima Sodality.