Dorothy (Dottie) Regina Baker DeHaven, 95, of Asbury in Solomons, MD entered into life eternal on June, 25, 2019, with love, peace, and comfort surrounding her. She was born to parents, George and Ella Baker, in Baltimore, Maryland on April 19, 1924. She married in 1943, the love of her life, John E. DeHaven, Jr. who died in 1991. She resided in Baltimore, Hagerstown, Towson, and Lutherville, Maryland before transferring to Bethel, Connecticut. After that, they transferred to other locations, during her husband’s employment at Shell Oil Company, twice to Pennsylvania and once to Texas. When they retired, they lived in Long Beach, Maryland and Annapolis, Maryland. There, together, they had an accounting and tax business. Dottie ultimately moved to Asbury, Solomons in 2006 where she became active in that community by volunteering and joining various groups to include quilting, knitting, and water aerobics.

She leaves behind to mourn her loss, her daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn Hayden and Gene and, Donna Farrell and Kevin. Her son John E. DeHaven, III predeceased her in 1968. She has three loving grandchildren and their spouses, Brian Hayden and Jodi, Heather Down and John, and Ashley Smith and Fred. She has six adoring great grandchildren, Amanda Hayden, Brian Hayden, Jr, Bella Down, Kaitlynn (KK) Down, Freddie Smith and Paxton Smith. Though she was the oldest of a family of six, her sister, Margaret Baker Jimeson, is her sole surviving sibling, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She loved her Lord and family with her heart, mind, and soul. Dottie had a wonderful dry wit and was tenacious in everything that she did. One might call her a perfectionist. She loved nothing more than to spend time with family and friends. She was extremely talented. Playing the organ, sewing all of her clothes and those of her kids, painting, quilting, embroidering, sewing, cooking, baking, were a few of those talents. For most of her life, she was a stay at home mom, that her kids could count on whenever and wherever they needed her.

If so inclined, please feel free to wear her favorite color, blue, in her honor at the service.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the auditorium of Asbury, Solomons, at 2:30 on July 20, 2019. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Asbury-Solomons Benevolent Care Fund, 11100 Asbury Circle, Attn: Heather Mattingly, Solomons, MD 20688, Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Church Street, P.O. Box 2142, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.