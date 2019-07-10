Jimmy LaBille, 63, of Indian Head, Maryland, died on July 7, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Fondly known by his grandchildren as “Poppie”, Jimmy was born on September 20, 1955 in Washington, DC to Joseph Francis LaBille Sr. and the late Margaret Ann Gibbs Brooks. He was a self-employed plumber and a member of the Bay Rod and Gun Club in Princess Anne. He enjoyed hunting, watching and coaching softball, rooting for the Washington Nationals, Capitals and Redskins, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Jimmy is survived by his wife of 44 years Pamela LaBille; daughters Victoria Davis (Douglas), Valerie LaBille and Amber LaBille; grandchildren Austin Davis (Samantha), McKenzie Davis, Jade Davis, Delanie Davis, and Kasen LaBille; great grandson Weston Davis-Smith; siblings Joseph Jr., Timothy, Catherine, Lawrence, Thomas and Charles LaBille; father-in-law Skip Krahling; his two grand fur kids Si and Lucy; numerous nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Family and friends to gather on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12Noon until time of service at 1PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (800-342-2383), 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22202 (online www.diabetes.org) or to the American Heart Association (800-242-8721), 4217 Park Place, Glen Allen, 23060-9979 (online www.heart.org).