George Edward Summers “Ned”, 76

George Edward Summers “Ned”, age 76, died July 6, 2019 peacefully at his home in Waldorf, Maryland surrounded by his family.

Born February 11, 1943 in Hughesville, Maryland, he was the son of Joseph Leon Summers Sr. and Lettuce Caroline (Turner) Summers “Carrie.” In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Leon Summers Jr. “Joe” and Alton Jeremiah Summers “Jerry;” his sister, Mary Anna Shorter; his son, Michael Anthony Summers “Mike;” and his only granddaughter, Heather Anne Dinges.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris Anne (Buckler) Summers; his son, Robert Alan Summers of Lexington Park; his daughter, Sandra Eloise (Summers) Hungerford “Sandy” and her husband, Samuel E. Hungerford III “Sam” of Bryantown, Maryland; his sister, Rebecca Cooksey; his grandchildren, Charles Edward Summers and wife Susan, James Robert Summers “Bobby;” and his great granddaughter, Olivia Summers. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

George was a life-long Charles County resident and retired from Chaney Enterprise. He was a heavy equipment operator for almost 50 years and also worked part-time at Huntt Funeral Home for 16 years. George was loved by many family and friends. He always had a joke to tell and always had a smile on his face. He touched many people’s lives and would help any and every one. He was deeply loved and will be missed very much.

Visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-8PM with Prayers at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Funeral Service on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.