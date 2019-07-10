Janis Lorraine White, 66

Janis Lorraine White of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 66.

She was born on August 23, 1952 in Washington, DC, to Joyce Lorraine [Rinehart] and Frank James Crawford.

Janis worked in security at the Naval Research Lab in Chesapeake Beach, MD, along with being a homemaker. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, animals, going to the beach and spending time with her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Gary Edward White, who passed away in 2005, and the loving mother of Ricky White (Kathy) and Robin White (Keith Ferrier). She was the devoted grandmother of Jonathan Shatrowsky, Mason, Connor and Morgan White, Keith Ferrier, II, and Kelsey Ferrier and great-grandmother of Cameron Gray. Janis was the sister of Donna Wilson (Harry) and Ted Crawford (Lucy).

Memorial contributions may be made in Janis’ name to: Linda Kelley Animal Shelter, 5055 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.