David R. Basinger, 63

David R. Basinger, age 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 with his family and beloved companion by his side. David was born October 7, 1955 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania to Melvin and Janet (Ohler) Basinger.

After graduating from Connellsville Area Senior High School in 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a 62M20 in Germany and Virginia until being honorably discharged in 1980. David worked 24 years as a tower crane operator for Miller and Long. He loved what he did and was proud of the amazing buildings he had a hand in constructing. When not working, David enjoyed playing the piano, riding his Harleys, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his father, David is survived by his companion, Julie Davis; his daughters, Christina Basinger and Brenda Zimmerman and her husband Jason; his sisters, Diane Moran and her husband Gary and Pamela Ingelido and her husband Lew; and his grandchildren, Evan Zimmerman, Allison Zimmerman, and Derrick Washington, Jr. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2-4PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. An additional visitation on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:30AM until Service time at 11AM at Brooks Funeral Home, 111 East Green Street, Connellsville, Pennsylvania 15425. Interment to follow in Normalville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S Franklin Street, New Ulm, MN 56073.