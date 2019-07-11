Jeff McLane Thanked for 41 Years of Service at St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
Armorer Jeff McLane, (right in blue) is joined by his colleagues of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County thank him for 41 years of service and counting.
Jeff McLane, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Armorer, was congratulated on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County for 41 years of public service with the Sheriff’s Office.
McLane, who served as a sworn law-enforcement officer for 27 1/2 years, was joined by his family and his Sheriff’s Office family for the proclamation.
McLane isn’t done with the Sheriff’s Office just yet; he said he still has some more public service with the Sheriff’s Office ahead of him.
