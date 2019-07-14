One Injured After Serious Rollover Crash in Prince Frederick

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at approximately 9:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 485 Main Street in Prince Frederick, motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle on its side and one occupant trapped.

One patient was extricated in under 25 minutes. The occupant/operator was turned over to awaiting emergency medical services and was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

