Serious Crash in Lothian Sends One to Hospital

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, at approximately 10:40 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Route 4 and Lower Pindell Road in Lothian, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one occupant trapped.

Dunkirk units were first arriving and reported a 2 car accident with one person trapped. Squad 5’s crew stabilized the vehicle and removed the drivers side doors to extricate the patient while Ambulance 59 initiated patient care. Squad 5 had the extrication group and Assistant Chief 5 had Command.

