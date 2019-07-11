Yacht Destroyed After Early Morning Fire in Lusby

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, at approximately 4:18 a.m., firefighters from the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to the Vera’s White Sands Beach Club at 1200 White Sands Drive in Lusby, for the reported marina and boat fire.

A citizen on the scene of the fire before crews arrived reported he untied the boat from the pier to get it away from other vessels and pier.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 45 foot Ocean Yacht fully engulfed in flames free floating in the water.

The owner has been identified as Wesley Coughlin. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $160,000.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire was discovered by a waterman. The area of origin was determined to be the stern of the vessel with the cause of the fire still under investigation.

Additional Information: Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6820 or 410-456-1722.

All photos are courtesy of the Maryland State Fire Marshall and the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department. Updates will be provided when they become available.

