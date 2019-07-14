Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Kitchen Fire in Waldorf

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, at approximately 1:20 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 1605 Boarman Court in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Police arrived on the scene and advised they had smoke showing from the residence, with one female occupant suffering from burns to the hands.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a single family residence with smoke showing and an active fire in the kitchen.

Within minutes, firefighters reported the fire was out. Emergency medical services provided treatment for the injured occupant who refused transport.

All photos are courtesy of the CCVFA PIO.

