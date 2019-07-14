Serious Late Night Crash in California Sends Two to Hospital

July 14, 2019

On Friday, July 12, 2019, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a T-bone style collision with one person trapped.

Firefighters extricated one patient after approximately 10 minutes.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.




