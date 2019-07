On Saturday, July 13, 2019, at approximately 5:35 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Police arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office deputies conducted field sobriety testing on the driver of the passenger car, and he was arrested at the scene.

