Lexington Park Woman Arrested After Attacking 16-Year-Old Girl with a Machete and Brick

On Thursday, July 4, 2019, Deputy Forinash, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park for the reported disturbance.

The investigation determined Ebony Veronique Mullins, 34 of Lexington Park, was in an argument with a victim, a 16-year-old female, who Mullins was in care of.

During the argument, Mullins grabbed the victim by the victim’s hair and began striking her. The victim was thrown to the ground by Mullins, and the altercation was stopped by witnesses.

Mullins then followed the victim outside with a machete and began swinging it at the victim. Mullins was disarmed by witnesses at which time she grabbed a brick and attempted to strike the victim.

Mullins was arrested and charged with Assault 1st & 2nd Degree and Child Abuse-2nd Degree-Custodian.

Mullins was later released on her own recognizance