California Woman Arrested After Assaulting Victim With Broom Handle
Deborah Ann Merkle, 38 of California
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Cpl. Beishline of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 44000 block of Swift Fox Drive in California, for the reported assault.
The investigation determined Deborah Ann Merkle, 38 of California, struck the victim with a broom handle, causing injury.
Merkle was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.
