St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Black Labrador Retrievers Found Decapitated in Mechanicsville

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

On Sunday, July 14, 2019, Deputy First Class Roszell, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 40400 block of Parlett Morgan Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported animal cruelty.

Located in a wooded area were two deceased dogs. The dogs were determined to be Black Labrador Retrievers, both weighing over 80 pounds. The dogs had been decapitated and discarded in the wooded area.

Animal Control responded to the scene, and it was determined the dogs had been discarded within the last 48 hours.

Anyone with information on the possible owners of the dogs, or anyone with information on this case, is asked to contact DFC. Rachael Roszell at (301) 475-4200 extension *8108 or by email at Rachael.Roszell@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

