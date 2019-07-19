UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Still Looking for Owners of Two Black Labrador Retrievers Found Decapitated in Mechanicsville

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Press Release – UPDATE 7/19/2019 @ 3:45 p.m.: Necropsies were completed on both dogs at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University and valuable investigative information was obtained. Results of the necropsies will not be released due to the sensitive nature of the information and adverse effects on the ongoing investigation.
The remains of the dogs will be retained for return to the owner(s), if not complicit in the crime, or for a humane burial at a later date.
At this time, the owner(s) of the dogs remain unidentified and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with information on the identity of the owner(s).
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Edward Vogt at (301) 475-4200 extension *8145 or by email at Edward.Vogt@stmarysmd.com.
The dogs were determined to be male and ages are unknown at this time. The dogs are being transferred to Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University where necropsies will be performed in an attempt to gather additional investigative information.
Updates will be provided as warranted.
UPDATE 7/16/2019 @ 12:15 p.m.: After speaking to a spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, SMNEWSNET learned that dogs will not be taken to the Pawsitive Passage Pet Crematory in Leonardtown, as stated in the GoFundMe (see below), but will be collected by the sheriff’s office for further investigation.
Originally Animal Control officers covered the dogs in lime, and a citizen on Parlett Morgan Road was going to have the dogs cremated and buried together.
UPDATE 7/16/2019 @ 11:40 a.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the animal cruelty investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public assistance for information that would help to identify the owners of the dogs.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is a very focused investigation and another update will be released later today.
A GoFundMe was started by Kim Carter Summy for “Animal Cruelty REWARD” stating the following:
DISTURBING Two Black Labrador Retrievers were found discarded behind my home on Parlett Morgan Road in Mechanicsville. They had been decapitated and thrown in the ditch. Crime Solvers is offering up to $1,000 for information about the crime that leads to an arrest or indictment. Our community can do better than this to find justice for these two dogs. Any amount that you can spare will get us closer to finding the individual that did this.
GoFundMe UPDATE: My husband and I just went out there and picked the two pups up from the ditch. They will be taken to Pawsitive Passage Pet Crematory in Leonardtown, tomorrow morning. A very generous rescue, Hurley’s Heart Bulldog Rescue in New York, stepped up and raised the $290 to have them cremated together. They will then be named and buried appropriately. Thank you to everyone that has donated thus far. Please rest assured that the money will be donated to Crime Solvers.
7/15/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.
On Sunday, July 14, 2019, Deputy First Class Roszell, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 40400 block of Parlett Morgan Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported animal cruelty.
Located in a wooded area were two deceased dogs. The dogs were determined to be Black Labrador Retrievers, both weighing over 80 pounds. The dogs had been decapitated and discarded in the wooded area.
Animal Control responded to the scene, and it was determined the dogs had been discarded within the last 48 hours.
Anyone with information on the possible owners of the dogs, or anyone with information on this case, is asked to contact DFC. Rachael Roszell at (301) 475-4200 extension *8108 or by email at Rachael.Roszell@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
