Robert “Bob” Leo Holmes, 73

Robert “Bob” Leo Holmes of Owings, MD, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the age of 73.

Bob was born in Washington, DC on September 26, 1945, to Evangeline Rita [Babineau] and Herschel Lee Holmes.

He was a veteran of the U.S.M.C., having served in Vietnam. For over 35 years, Bob worked at PEPCO, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, watching the Discovery Channel and was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins.

Bob was the beloved husband of Rita F. [Williams] Holmes for over 19 years. He was the loving father of the late Robert Holmes, the devoted grandfather of Mashayla Holmes and the brother of Richard Holmes and Sharon Holmes-Brennan (Jimmy). He is also survived by many other family and friends.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Tuesday, July 16 from 5 to 8 pm; where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 11 am. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.