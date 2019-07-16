Sylvester Jackson “Jack” Estridge, Jr., 95, of Solomons, MD and formerly of Chaptico, MD, passed away on July 5, 2019 at Asbury Solomons Health Care Center. Born February 27, 1924 in Charlotte, NC he was the son of the late Sylvester Jackson Estridge, Sr. and Florence (Parks) Estridge.

Jack graduated from Forest Park High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941and served over thirty years, retiring in 1972. He served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Jack was part of the VPB-52 Bear Cat Squadron and Attack Squadron 153, and served aboard the Kitty Hawk (CV-65) and the Coral Sea (CVA-43). During his service Jack received the following honors: American Campaign Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation w/star, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Nation Defense Service Medal (2), Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal (9), American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal w/Stars WWII Victory Medal, UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and Air Medal. Jack was a member of the Solomons Yacht Club and enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting.

Jack is survived by his nephews, James Legg (Bonnie) and their three children, Jamie Legg (Livia) and their four children, Michael Legg (Kim) and their two children and niece, Tiffany Legg Hicks (Jordan) and their child. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Legg.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service conducted by Rev. Charles Harrell following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.