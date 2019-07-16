St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division Make Arrest

In July of 2019, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division was conducting an investigation on William Joseph Leo Brown “Lee”, 41 of Drayden, for the distribution of controlled dangerous substances.

With the assistance of the Vice Narcotics Support Team and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9, a vehicle Brown was a passenger in was stopped in the area of Three Notch Road and Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Barbara Ann Ball, 58 of Mechanicsville.

William Brown and Barbara Ball were found to be in possession of several capsules containing suspected heroin.

Brown was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Ball was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Additional charges are pending further review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

