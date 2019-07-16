Milton “Milt” Valentine Young, 85, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on September 19, 1933 in Kingston, New York to the late Milton Sylvester Young and Anna Catherine (Merecka) Young.

Milt proudly joined the United States Navy in June, 1953 and served his country during both peace and wartime, specifically the Korean War. Milt was a proud American who was honorably discharged in June, 1957 after serving his country and family proud.

Milt was a humble man who met and fell head over wheels for the love of his life at Carlin’s Skating Rink. When he met his future wife, Frances Walsh Young, he was a distinguished, good-looking man in his Navy uniform hanging with his friends at the skating rink and by the end of the night they both knew they would spend the rest of their lives reliving that very moment for their own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Milt and Frances only recently celebrated their sixty-second (62) anniversary and what a beautiful journey they’ve traveled together. Through the others eyes they stayed young, healthy and vibrant and laughing through life. Their love shines brightly in the eyes of their family.

Family meant everything to Milt and he worked hard to give them the best life. He worked for Pepco for over forty-five (45) years before his retirement in 1995. Never one to sit around idly, Milt worked for Posner for ten (10) years and then continued to work at Atlantic Hardware & Supply until May, 2019. He was proud of his strong work ethic and passed these traits onto his own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Milt wasn’t always about work and he enjoyed a nice day out on the water either on the boat fishing or just soaking up the salt-air with this family. He could be found manning the grill at family cook-outs or even better standing over a pot of his famous meatballs. He also was a savvy gambler who loved to try his hand at the slots. He was so proud to be a PopPop to so many intelligent and respectful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They say the true legacy of man is through the eyes of his family. If you know anyone related to Milt, you know he was a man who was happy, friendly, kind, caring and compassionate. Milt lived his life to bring happiness and fun to those he loved. He was a great man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather (PopPop) who will be missed for generations.

Milt is survived by his wife, Frances Young of Mechanicsville, MD; son, Richard Wayne Young, Sr. (Kimberly) of Newburg; three grandchildren, Heather Marie Malpasso of Mechanicsville, MD, Brittany Anne Gray of Newburg, MD and Richard Wayne Young of Newburg, MD; nine (9) great-grandchildren, Mia, Cameron, Brooke, Kyle, Maddison, Chloe, Bristol, Rocco, and Layla; and Amy, Sunny, Darrell, Joe and Michael his beloved extended family. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Milt was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Anna Young, his son, Michael Joseph Young Sr., grandson, Michael Joseph Young, Jr., and two sisters, Rita Gray and Patricia Young; brother-in-law, Kenneth Gray and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Grabowski.

The family will receive friends for a Milt’s Memorial Life Celebration on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, 27636 Mechanicsville Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will be private.

