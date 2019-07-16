Tammy Lynn Guy, 43, born February 26, 1976 in Leonardtown, MD, passed to the arms of Our Lord on July 12, 2019 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital surrounded by her entire family after a strong and courageous battle with a brain tumor. Tammy was the beloved daughter of Betty Guy; Charles and Cindy Guy. Tammy was the granddaughter of the late Clyde and Dorothy Guy and Hilary and Adelle Copsey.

In addition to her parents, Tammy is survived by her loving husband, Billy Nichols. Tammy was the devoted mother to her beautiful twins, Taylor Nicole and Ryan Jacob Abell as well as to her cherished bonus children, Hannah and Michael Nichols. Her parents- Betty Guy; Charlie and Cindy Guy. Siblings- Patty Hall (Buzz); Jenny Kirscht (Ed); Charlie Guy, Jr.; Chris Guy (Joey). Tammy was the proud aunt of her nieces and nephews- Nick Hall; Emily Gayo (Richard); Bradley Kirscht; Lauren Kirscht; Cameron Kirscht; Lindsey Guy; Kelsey Guy; Charlie Guy, III; Matthew Guy; Nathan Guy and her great-nephew- Jaidyn Norris.

Tammy was the happiest when spending time with her family, being outdoors, and spending time with beloved grand puppy, Pookie Lynn. Tammy’s smile would light up the room anywhere she went no matter how bad she was feeling. Tammy enjoyed shopping and decorating her home and she took such pride in that.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Drew Royals. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Service as pallbearers will be Ryan Abell; Charlie Guy, Jr.; Nick Hall; Bradley Kirscht; Ed Kirscht; Buzz Hall; Cameron Kirscht.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Tammy to the Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Leonardtown Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 50 Leonardtown, MD 20650.