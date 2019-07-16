Harry Bromley Cox, 81, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St Mary’s County Maryland.

He leaves his wife of 21 years, Rose Mary Miller; his daughter, Tambra Miller; his 4 grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna, Jordan and Justin; his sister in laws, Ellen Scott and Virginia Biafore; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends and former coworkers.

Born in the District of Columbia and a long time resident of Silver Spring, MD, Harry was the son of the late Sam and Margaret Cox. He was also predeceased by his brother John Biafore, (husband to Virginia); sister Marion Joyner; brother in laws William Cockrell and John Scott (husband to Ellen).

In his early years, Mr. Cox enjoyed weekend fishing trips in Ocean City with coworkers of Tricon Construction Inc., and summer visits with his brother John in Ocean City.

Mr Cox will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.