Michael “Mickey” Lee Simms, 59 of Lusby, Maryland, formerly of College Park, Maryland passed away on July 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 8, 1960, in Washington, DC to James and June Simms.

As a young boy, Mickey looked up to his big brothers, Jimmy and Bobby and often tagged along with them wherever they went. During his teenage years, Mickey preferred partying to studying and boy did he have fun. He was a rebel without a cause and didn’t have a care in the world. But all that changed the day he met “the love of his life” when he was only 16 years old. And 3 years later on January 16, 1979, he married Tina Langley in a small courthouse ceremony. However, there was nothing “small” about his love for Tina; for he loved her with every ounce of his being. As a matter of fact, his love for Tina was so strong and true that he married her a second time on June 14, 1980. This time it was a lavish church ceremony with a beautiful outdoor reception and the party went on all through the night.

Mickey provided for his family the best way he knew how; through hard work and dedication. He worked at an auto parts store, a machine shop, and installed security systems until he decided on a career with Giant Food. “Mike” as he was known to his Giant family, worked his way up the ladder from night stocker to Pharmacy Floor Manager. After 20 years of dedicated service, he retired from a job he loved in order to spend more time with his family.

Mickey was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Tina Simms, his children Michelle (Randy) Rawlings of Lusby, Maryland, and Mary Simms of Lusby, Maryland, and his grandchildren Erica Rawlings, Sean Rawlings, and Jackson Rawlings of Lusby, Maryland. He is also survived by his father James Simms, Sr. of Lusby, Maryland, siblings James Simms, Jr. of Delaware, Judith Thayer of West Virginia, and John Simms of Florida.

Mickey was preceded in death by his mother June Simms and his brother Robert Simms.