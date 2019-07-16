Teresa Mae Vallandingham Gough, 76, of Leonardtown, MD died July 11, 2019 at her home in Medley’s Neck.

Born November 11, 1942, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the oldest of the three children born to the late Joseph “Clyde” Vallandingham and Maude Goode Vallandingham.

Mae graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1960. Upon graduation she was briefly employed in Washington DC and then First National Bank of St. Mary’s where she met and later married John H. B. Gough.

On February 5, 1966, they married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood, MD. They were married 47 years until his death on March 3rd, 2013. An active member of Our Lady’s Church in Medley’s Neck, she served on the Alter Society and she worked many an Oyster Scald at Camp Maria.

Mae retired from St. Mary’s County Public Schools where she was a food service worker at Leonardtown High School after 21 years.

She was well known for her massive family dinners and breakfasts around the holidays. She loved to cook, her specialties were coconut cake, crab casserole, prime rib, potato salad and chicken salad.

Mae is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Margaret Jo (Gough) and Bobby Guy of Mechanicsville, MD and Mary Ann (Gough) and Gerald Gardiner of Leonardtown, MD; her siblings, Joseph Clyde (JC) Vallandingham (Barbara) of Bushwood, MD and Alice Ann Mayor of Leonardtown, MD; four grandchildren Dylan and Jake Guy, Katie Hayden (Vince) and Kristi Barrera (Chris); and her great grandchildren, Chase, Parker and Grant Hayden and Weston and Reese Barrera. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, John Robert Gough and husband, John H.B. Gough.

The family will receive friends for Mae’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady’s Church, 41410 Medleys Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. also at Our Lady’s Church, officiated by Rev. John T. Nguyen. Interment will follow immediately at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dylan Guy, Jake Guy, Vince Hayden, Chris Barrera, Glenn Mayor, Jeff Mayor and Mike Goldsborough.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and Our Lady’s Catholic Church.