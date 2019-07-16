Prince Frederick Man Wins $50,000 on Big Bingo Scratch-Off

Last Friday was just a regular day for a 74-year-old Prince Frederick man until he sent his grandson into a nearby Wawa for snacks and a scratch-off. That one $5 instant ticket, a Gold Bar Bingo game, contained a $50,000 top-prize win.

The grandfather of 17 waited in the car while his grandson made the purchases and then they headed home. The lucky player scratched the game off and, even though he enjoys bingo games, wasn’t sure if he won. His grandson checked the scratch-off using the Maryland Lottery’s mobile app and the message that appeared blew them both away.

“It was a congratulations message saying he won $50,000,” said the grandson. “I was so shocked and couldn’t stop shaking.”

The grandson scanned the ticket two more times to be sure and then shared the great news with his grandfather. Neither could believe his good fortune.

“I was surprised for sure,” said the retired construction worker. “I am just so thankful for what I have.”

The big winner shared the news with immediate family members and then hid the instant ticket in a safe place over the weekend. The winner, his son and grandson came to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Monday morning so he could claim his prize. After paying down some debt, the lucky grandfather will use some of the prize to help his family financially.

The lucky Wawa #591 is located at 305 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick. The store also shares in the grandfather’s good fortune. For selling a top-prize winning instant ticket, the Calvert County Lottery retailer earns a bonus of $500 from the Lottery.

The Gold Bar Bingo game still has lots of big winners. There are three more unclaimed $50,000 top prizes and hundreds of thousands of others ranging from $5 to $10,000.