MISSING PERSON – 29-Year-Old Male – Charles County

July 16, 2019

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Ronnie David Tippett, 29, of Hughesville who was reported missing on July 13, 2019.

Tippett was last seen in the area of Mechanicsville, and family members are concerned for his well-being.

Tippett is 5’8”, 200 lbs., and has brown hair, a beard, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored “Napoli’s” work-shirt, dark gray sweatpants and brown/orange flip flops.

He may be frequenting the Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Loveville or Newburg areas.

Anyone with information regarding Tippett’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. K. Goddard at (301) 609-6428.



This entry was posted on July 16, 2019 at 5:24 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.