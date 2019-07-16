MISSING PERSON – 29-Year-Old Male – Charles County

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Ronnie David Tippett, 29, of Hughesville who was reported missing on July 13, 2019.

Tippett was last seen in the area of Mechanicsville, and family members are concerned for his well-being.

Tippett is 5’8”, 200 lbs., and has brown hair, a beard, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored “Napoli’s” work-shirt, dark gray sweatpants and brown/orange flip flops.

He may be frequenting the Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Loveville or Newburg areas.

Anyone with information regarding Tippett’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. K. Goddard at (301) 609-6428.

