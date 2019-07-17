We Share our Condolences Upon Hearing Retired Charles County Sheriff’s Office K9, Atos, passed away

Today we share our condolences with Master Cpl. Renee Cuyler, K9 Unit, upon hearing her beloved retired Charles County Sheriff’s Office K9, Atos, passed away after an illness.

Atos was 14.5 years old and served the sheriff’s office from 2007 until his retirement in 2015. While he served our county, Atos worked in patrol and specialized in narcotics detection. He also assisted with tracking missing persons, locating suspects in crimes, locating evidence and searching buildings & houses. In addition, he performed at many public events, delighting audiences with his search and obedience skills. During his career, Atos received recognition for excellent fieldwork! After retiring, Atos lived with M/Cpl. Cuyler and three other police K9s: Cooper (active duty in patrol and narcotics), Coni (active duty in explosives and weapons detection) and retired K9, Gunny. M/Cpl. Cuyler stated Atos was not only a great companion, but he was truly her guardian and protector…always keeping his eyes on her.

Thank you, Atos for your service and protection of Charles County and our officers.

