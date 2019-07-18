Port Republic Man Arrested at Citgo Gas Station After Physical Altercation

On July 14, 2019 Deputy Lewis, of the Calvert County Sherif’s Office responded to the Citgo Gas Station in Port Republic for the report of a physical altercation in a vehicle.

Upon making contact with the driver, Terrell James Russell, 33, of Port Republic, Deputy Lewis noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle.

Deputy Lewis attempted to conduct Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Russell, however, Russell refused to follow instructions and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A search of his person revealed two MD driver’s licenses which were confiscated. A search of the vehicle revealed a large blade, similar to a machete.

Russell was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order, Concealing a Dangerous Weapon and multiple traffic citations for Driving Under the Influence.

