Couple Found Passed out in Parking Lot in Chesapeake Beach Charged with Possession of Heroin

On July 13, 2019 Deputy Holt, of the Calvert County Sherif’s Office observed a vehicle sitting in the Roland’s parking lot in Chesapeake Beach with two occupants inside who appeared to be passed out.

Deputy Holt made contact with the subjects, later identified as Jeremy Anthony Desantis, 34, of Chesapeake Beach and Jennifer Lynn Hamilton, 36, of St. Leonard who did wake up, but continued to nod out while he was speaking with them.

A search of the vehicle revealed a cut straw with suspected heroin residue inside.

Desantis and Hamilton were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

