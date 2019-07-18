White Plains Man Wins $50,000 on Scratch-Off at Beacon Liquors in Callaway

Shoaibur Qureshi of White Plains recently started commuting to the Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Lexington Park. The route led the loyal scratch-off player to a lucky Maryland Lottery retailer in St. Mary’s County, where he bought a $5 instant ticket that delivered a $50,000 top prize.

“When I started scratching, it looked good and it kept getting better,” Shoaibur told Lottery officials after collecting his prize. “I usually go for $5 and $10 tickets, sometimes $30 or even a whole book.” Shoaibur added, “I like to try my luck.”

The $50,000 score caught him by surprise! His previous scratch-off wins included several $100 prizes or an amount equal to the cost of the instant ticket.

The happy player’s plan for his winnings is simple. “I’m going to save and invest,” said the 25-year-old. Also, there’s the matter of a family celebration. He claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters accompanied by his dad and a cousin. At the time, they were the only people who knew of his good fortune. “When it gets out, maybe we’ll go out to eat.”

Also having reason to celebrate is Beacon Liquors. For selling a top-prize winning scratch-off, the St. Mary’s County store located at 20975 Point Lookout Road receives a bonus of $500 from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.

