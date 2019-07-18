MISSING PERSON – St. Mary’s County – Macy Jean Harim
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person, Macy Jean Harim.
Harim is a white female, 5-04, 200lbs, brown hair and blue eyes.
Macy Jean Harim was last seen on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the area of St Mary’s City.
