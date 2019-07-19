CAPT Richard V. “Dick” Wilson, Jr., 88

Richard V. Wilson Jr. of St Mary’s City, MD passed away on July 12, 2019 at home, his beloved “Oz”. He was 88.

Born in Brooklyn on June 6, 1931 to Anna Lamb Wilson and Richard V Wilson Sr., Dick attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy NY on a full ROTC scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a commission in the US Navy. He married the love of his life, Nancy Townley Wilson, in 1955.

Following several successful tours as a Naval Aviator and acquisition of a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, including a term teaching Electronics at the United States Naval Academy, Dick joined the Navy’s Aviation Electronics Division and served in postings up and down the East Coast. It was when he was Commanding Officer of the Naval Electronics Test and Evaluation Facility (Webster Field) that he and Nancy fell in love with St Mary’s City and decided that, when the time came, they would retire there.

Following stints as NAVPRO for Grumman Aerospace Corporation in Bethpage, NY and Director of the Avionics Division, Naval Air Systems Command in Washington DC, Dick retired from the Navy and worked for Grumman in NY as a civilian. The Wilsons finally came home to St Mary’s City in 1983, where Dick worked for Tracor in Lexington Park.

Finally settled, Dick threw himself into community service. His reach was broad, including President of St Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the county’s Revenue Task Force, a member of the County Charter Writing Board, Commissioner on the St Mary’s County Airport Commission, President of the St Mary’s Hospital Foundation, Vice President of St Mary’s Home for the Elderly (Cedar Lane Apartments), and Treasurer of the St Mary’s Nursing Center Foundation. He volunteered for Historic St Mary’s City on a number of projects, including the Lead Coffin Project. Dick was also active in Rotary.

A life-long and staunch Catholic, he served with dedication in many roles at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in St. Mary’s City.

Preceded in death by his beloved Nancy, he is survived by his daughter Pat Wilson, son-in-law Greg Rose, granddaughters Natasja Rose and Alicia Rose, and great-granddaughter Elka Edwards.

Visiting hours and a prayer service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 at 7pm on Thursday, July 18. Father Scott Woods will say a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecilia’s on Friday, July 19 at 11am. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historic St Mary’s City Foundation, P.O. Box 24, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

