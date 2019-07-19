On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Beloved husband of the late Jessie Dillon Marinari, loving father of Christopher Gene Marinari (and his wife June Marinari and Cindy Kidwell his loving caregiver), Gina Marinari Lyle (and husband Neil Lyle). Dear brother preceded in death by Carolyn Wood, Dante Marinari, Ida Lawrence, Mario Marinari, Mary Snyder. Dear son preceded in death by his parents Genesio Marinari, Sr. and Imaculata Ciociola. Loving grand father to Jessica Marinari Bishop, Ashley Lyle Beisel, Dillon Anthony Lyle and Kacey Kidwell. Great grandfather to Isabella, Jayce and Dillon Bishop; William and Waylon Beisel; and Cayden and Reagan Lyle. Memorial service and repass will be at Flora Corner Farm, 28385 Flora Corner Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2019.

This entry was posted on July 19, 2019 at 9:35 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.