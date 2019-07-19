William “Billy” Patrick Quade, 59, of Mechanicsville, MD departed this life suddenly on July 14, 2019, at his home.

Billy was born February 22, 1960, in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was the son of the late Joseph Horace Quade and Margaret Cecelia Flora.

Billy was proud of being a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County. Billy met and fell in love with his wife of over thirty-four years, Deborah “Debbie” Ann Quade. Together they built a wonderful and loving marriage and they had a beautiful daughter, Brenda whom he cherished.

Billy was a caring husband, father, Pop Pop and brother who loved his family above all else. His world revolved around his grandchildren and spending his time with them brought him great joy.

He spent his life working hard and supporting his family. Billy worked as a carpet and vinyl flooring installer. He enjoyed being the man to make a house a home with his finishing touches to the flooring. When he wasn’t at work Billy could be found sitting on the banks of his favorite pond dropping a hook in the water with his people. In the fall, he enjoyed a quiet morning in the woods, surrounded by the beauty of nature hunting the local wildlife.

Whether you knew him as Billy, Dad, Pop-Pop, Uncle Billy or Billy Boy, you knew his commitment to his family was his greatest gift he could give you. The legacy of honor, strength, and hard-work he projected will be carried on and duplicated for generations. His humor and jokester ways will be reminisced for many years. He was always quick of wit and a storyteller. Billy was a man of many attributes and left his family with many memories. He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

Along with his wife Debbie, he is survived by his daughter, Brenda Lynn Zeone, son-in-law, Elton Zeone, Jr.; three (3) grandchildren, Logan Zeone, Zander Zeone and Hannah Zeone; and four (4) siblings, Patricia Morgan of Hollywood, MD, Tony Quade of Hollywood, MD, Mike Quade of Jacksonville, FL and Tom Nyugent of Hughesville, MD. Along with his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his siblings, Irene Hill, Betty Ann Self, Joseph Quade, Jr., Mary Virginia Quade, and Margaret Ann Brady.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a Memorial Visitation, with prayers being read by Deacon Bill Kyte at 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.