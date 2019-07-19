Anthony Maurice Thomas, Sr. “Moe”, 59 of Waldorf, MD formerly of Chaptico, MD passed away on July 14, 2019 in Arlington, VA.

He was born on April 25, 1960 in Chaptico, MD and was the loving son of Joseph Hampton Somerville, Jr. of Waldorf, MD and the late Dorothy Ann Somerville and step-mother Agnes Augusta Somerville of Waldorf, MD

Moe is survived by the his children Anthony Thomas, Jr. of Prince George’s, MD, Tamprisa Thomas of Waldorf, MD, Shanae Wyatt of Waldorf, MD, Darrius Thomas of Waldorf, MD Andre Curtis of St. Mary’s County, MD, Antonio Clark of Newport News, VA and 5 grandchildren. Siblings Mary Thomas, Wayne Thomas, Christine Mills, Cecil Somerville, Iris Carr-Somerville, Bernadette Somerville, Jeffrey Somerville, Michael Somerville and Kevin Dyson and a host of Aunts and Uncles. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph V. Somerville and grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Joseph H. Somerville, Sr.and Mary Magdalene Thomas.

He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1979. Moe was the owner and operator of Anthony M. Thomas “Demo” for 30 years.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Countiss, Wayne Mills, Marvin Johnson, Lawrence Jones, Donald Briscoe, and Nathaniel Somerville.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.